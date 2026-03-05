FIFA Secures Safety Measures Ahead of World Cup in Mexico

FIFA representatives have convened with Mexican officials to assess security provisions for the upcoming World Cup matches set in Mexico. Recent violent outbreaks in several states, tied to the capture and death of drug lord Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, have spurred these discussions.

Federal Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch confirmed via social media that intelligence and operational protocols were reviewed for the event. Mexico will host 13 matches across three major cities, with the opening match scheduled at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

Despite the violence, President Claudia Sheinbaum and FIFA President Gianni Infantino have ensured confidence in Mexico's ability to maintain secure conditions, allowing spectators to enjoy a peaceful World Cup.