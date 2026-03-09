Patna's ULTraPOD: Revolutionizing Urban Transit

Patna is gearing up to revolutionize urban mobility with the construction of a ULTraPOD Personal Rapid Transit system, officials announced this Monday.

The Rs 296 crore project will see the automated transit network improve connectivity among key government and administrative buildings over a 5 km stretch.

With an emphasis on sustainability, the system will operate 59 eco-friendly pods, aiming to reduce traffic congestion and vehicle emissions in the city.

