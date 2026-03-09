Patna's ULTraPOD: Revolutionizing Urban Transit
Patna is set to introduce a ULTraPOD Personal Rapid Transit system at a cost of Rs 296 crore. This automated network will improve connectivity between major government buildings, operate 59 pods with a capacity of six passengers each, and focus on reducing emissions while providing seamless urban mobility.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 09-03-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 20:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Patna is gearing up to revolutionize urban mobility with the construction of a ULTraPOD Personal Rapid Transit system, officials announced this Monday.
The Rs 296 crore project will see the automated transit network improve connectivity among key government and administrative buildings over a 5 km stretch.
With an emphasis on sustainability, the system will operate 59 eco-friendly pods, aiming to reduce traffic congestion and vehicle emissions in the city.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Himachal’s Road to Connectivity: PMGSY-I Extension Until 2027
Arunachal Pradesh's Quest for Rural Connectivity: Challenges and Progress
Air India Expands International Connectivity Amid Turmoil
Projects launched today will strengthen infrastructure, improve connectivity and enhance ease of living for people of Delhi: PM Modi.
Delhi Metro Expansion: Boosting Connectivity in the Capital