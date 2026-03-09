Left Menu

Himachal’s Road to Connectivity: PMGSY-I Extension Until 2027

The completion deadline for road works under PMGSY-I in Shimla's Dodra Kwar area is extended to March 2027. Minister Vikramaditya Singh expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Finance for supporting rural connectivity despite challenging conditions. This decision, alongside new PMGSY-IV projects, enhances connectivity in Himachal Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 09-03-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 21:23 IST
The Ministry of Finance has given the green light for extending the completion date of overdue road works under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-I) in Shimla's remote Dodra Kwar area, now set for March 31, 2027, according to Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh.

During a meeting in New Delhi with Union Minister for Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan, initiatives to bolster rural road connectivity in Himachal Pradesh were extensively discussed. Singh highlighted the challenges in Dodra Kwar due to harsh conditions and expressed gratitude for the time extension, facilitating crucial connectivity improvements.

He noted that Himachal Pradesh has secured approval for nearly 1,500 km of rural road projects under PMGSY-IV, signifying a major step towards inclusive development. This, combined with the approved PMGSY-I extension, aims to ensure all-weather connectivity for the state's remote areas.

