Himachal’s Road to Connectivity: PMGSY-I Extension Until 2027

The Ministry of Finance has given the green light for extending the completion date of overdue road works under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-I) in Shimla's remote Dodra Kwar area, now set for March 31, 2027, according to Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh.

During a meeting in New Delhi with Union Minister for Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan, initiatives to bolster rural road connectivity in Himachal Pradesh were extensively discussed. Singh highlighted the challenges in Dodra Kwar due to harsh conditions and expressed gratitude for the time extension, facilitating crucial connectivity improvements.

He noted that Himachal Pradesh has secured approval for nearly 1,500 km of rural road projects under PMGSY-IV, signifying a major step towards inclusive development. This, combined with the approved PMGSY-I extension, aims to ensure all-weather connectivity for the state's remote areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)