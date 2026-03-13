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Audit Reveals Flaws in 'Namami Gange' Execution in Uttarakhand

The Comptroller and Auditor General's report highlights significant failings in the 'Namami Gange' initiative in Uttarakhand. With Rs 1,000 crore allocated from 2018 to 2023, issues like flawed sewage treatment designs and unutilized funds have hindered the project's goals to cleanse the Ganga river effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 13-03-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 18:18 IST
Audit Reveals Flaws in 'Namami Gange' Execution in Uttarakhand
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The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has raised alarms over the ineffective implementation of the Centre's 'Namami Gange' program in Uttarakhand.

Launched over a decade ago, the project received Rs 1,000 crore from 2018 to 2023. However, major irregularities including defective sewage treatment plant designs, poor infrastructure maintenance, and drain discharge mismanagement were found.

Only 16% of the Rs 885.91 crore allocated for Forestry Interventions was used, resulting in sluggish progress and failure to fulfill the program's objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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