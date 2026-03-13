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Weather Shifts Sweep Across Rajasthan: Expect Rain and Thunderstorms

Rajasthan is set to experience gusty winds and light rain due to an active western disturbance. The weather change will lead to partly cloudy skies and a temperature drop of 2.3°C. Thunderstorms and rain are expected in several districts, with more disturbances anticipated in the following week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-03-2026 18:54 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 18:54 IST
Weather Shifts Sweep Across Rajasthan: Expect Rain and Thunderstorms
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Parts of Rajasthan are poised to experience gusty winds and light rain starting Saturday, driven by changing weather patterns, according to the Meteorological Department. A new western disturbance has activated over the area, resulting in partly cloudy skies and a forecasted temperature drop of 2.3 degrees Celsius over the next couple of days.

Isolated thunderstorms, rain, or drizzle are expected in the districts of Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur divisions, Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, and nearby areas on March 14 and 15. Another western disturbance may become active from March 19 to 21, potentially bringing additional thunderstorms and light rain.

Meanwhile, Barmer claimed the title of hottest place in Rajasthan, with a daytime high reaching 39.6 degrees Celsius. Pali followed with 38.2 degrees Celsius, Jodhpur at 38.1 degrees Celsius, and both Kota and Chittorgarh at 37.6 degrees Celsius. Jaipur, the capital, recorded a maximum of 35.4 degrees Celsius, per the Met report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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