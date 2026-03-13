Tiger Tragedy Strikes Again: Man Mauled in Maharashtra Village

A tragic incident unfolded in Fiskuti village, Maharashtra, where a 36-year-old man was killed by a tiger, according to local officials. The attack occurred on Thursday night in Mul tehsil.

The victim, identified as Vasudev Kankalwar from Junasurla, was reportedly asleep near his flock of sheep when the predator struck. Upon learning of the incident, forest officials from the Pombhurna range quickly arrived at the scene, moving the body to the sub-district hospital for post-mortem examination.

An official stated that Kankalwar's family was provided with immediate financial relief of Rs 50,000. The attack comes on the heels of a similar tragedy, where a woman farm laborer was killed by a tiger while harvesting cotton in the same tehsil.

(With inputs from agencies.)