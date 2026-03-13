Audit Exposes Flaws in 'Namami Gange' Programme in Uttarakhand

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has released a report critiquing the 'Namami Gange' programme's implementation in Uttarakhand. The report highlights significant flaws, noting the programme failed to meet its intended environmental goals due to ineffective management by state agencies.

The audit uncovered several issues, including problematic sewage treatment plant designs, subpar maintenance, and widespread non-compliance with national environmental standards. The report cites severe financial mismanagement, with only 16% of allocated funds spent.

Additionally, the audit found that vital infrastructure lacked local community involvement, contributing to the programme's inefficiencies. The issues led to the tragic loss of 16 lives in a Chamoli STP accident due to poor safety standards.