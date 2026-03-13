Mumbai's Water Revolution: Projects Set to Quench the Metropolis

The Maharashtra government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have initiated several projects to alleviate Mumbai's water scarcity, as stated by state minister Uday Samant on Friday. The proposed solutions include a desalination plant, a river-linking venture, and a dam, aiming to balance the city's water demand and supply.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Sunil Shinde highlighted the existing gap between water demand and supply in Mumbai through a Calling Attention Motion. In response, Industries Minister Samant, answering on behalf of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, noted that Mumbai requires 4,656 million liters daily, whereas the current capacity is 4,100 mld.

Samant further detailed plans to augment water capacity, mentioning new projects in progress and replacement of damaged pipelines. The BMC policy 'Water for all' since May 2022 has resulted in 25,101 new water connections in city areas. A Rs 4,077 crore desalination plant is underway, with phase one offering 400 mld. Additionally, the Gargai dam in Palghar will provide 440 mld once completed, and a Rs 13,497 crore river inter-linking project has been budgeted, Samant informed the legislative council.

(With inputs from agencies.)