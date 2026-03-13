Delhi-NCR's Battle Against Pollution: A CAQM Progress Review

On Friday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) evaluated the enforcement actions executed by governmental bodies in Delhi-NCR and Punjab, aiming to curb air pollution. A key meeting of their sub-committee scrutinized actions in sectors like vehicles, road dust, and waste management.

Detailed discussions ensued about sector-specific enforcement strategies and the progress achieved by the responsible agencies in adhering to statutory directives aimed at pollution reduction. The CAQM reviewed traffic decongestion efforts, vehicle emission reduction, and waste management measures.

Additionally, the commission examined the implementation of directive number 92, pushing for the use of paddy straw-based biomass in brick kilns by 2028 to curb stubble burning. The meeting also assessed the timely handling of social media complaints directed at relevant agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)