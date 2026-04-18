Cracking Down on Air Pollution: The CAQM's Vigorous Enforcement in NCR

The CAQM Enforcement Task Force meticulously examined reports from 162 inspections across the National Capital Region between late March and early April. These inspections targeted construction sites, industrial areas, and diesel generator sets, resulting in the identification of 64 violations, with a majority stemming from diesel generators.

The commission highlighted a significant enforcement drive in the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram on April 7, focusing on road dust mitigation efforts. Inspectors looked into multiple zones, uncovering 126 violations. In response, municipal authorities have been instructed to implement corrective measures, including issuing show-cause notices for repeated non-compliance.

The official communication emphasized the Commission for Air Quality Management's call for robust enforcement, improved inter-agency collaboration, and strict adherence to environmental regulations as vital steps to tackle air pollution in the NCR effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)