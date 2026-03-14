Damage to U.S. Air Force Planes in Saudi Arabia Revealed

Five U.S. Air Force refueling planes have been damaged in a missile strike at Prince Sultan air base in Saudi Arabia, according to reports from the Wall Street Journal. The attack, attributed to Iranian forces, left the planes impaired but not beyond repair.

U.S. officials confirmed no fatalities occurred during the strike, and efforts are underway to repair the damaged aircraft. Despite the severity of the attack, the swift response has ensured the planes remain operational.

The incident's details remain under scrutiny, as Reuters has yet to independently verify the full report. The situation underscores ongoing tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)