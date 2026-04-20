Strengthening Diplomatic Ties: Ajit Doval's Strategic Visit to Saudi Arabia

Ajit Doval, India's National Security Advisor, has undertaken a significant diplomatic mission to Saudi Arabia. He engaged in crucial discussions with key Saudi leaders, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing the dynamic regional situation.

During his visit, Doval met with prominent Saudi figures, including the Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman, and National Security Advisor Musaed Al-Aiban. Their talks explored areas of mutual interest, underscoring the strategic partnership between the two nations.

This trip coincides with a pivotal moment, as potential negotiations between the United States and Iran in Pakistan aim to resolve longstanding conflicts in the West Asia region.

(With inputs from agencies.)