Modi Launches Mega Infrastructure Projects to Boost Assam's Connectivity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to rejuvenate Assam's infrastructure with projects valued at Rs 23,550 crore. Starting with the Shillong-Silchar Corridor, a high-speed expressway, the initiative is expected to revolutionize connectivity in the North-East region, officials announced.

In addition to this, an elevated corridor project seeks to address traffic congestion in Silchar, enhance links with neighboring states, and bolster economic progress in Barak Valley. This strategic enhancement of regional infrastructure reflects a broader vision for economic growth.

Modi's plans also include laying the foundation stone for the College of Agriculture at Patharkandi, cementing the region's development focus. These landmark ventures underscore a significant push in the days leading to the assembly elections in Assam and West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)