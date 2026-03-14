Left Menu

Kerala's Bold Move: Seaport Expansion and Child Safety Initiatives

The Kerala government plans to acquire 230 acres for Vizhinjam Seaport development, costing Rs 810 crore. Approved by Chief Minister Vijayan's cabinet, the funds will partly come from the PSTSB account and a NABARD loan. Additionally, measures for street children's safety and rehabilitation were established following a Supreme Court order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-03-2026 10:47 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 10:47 IST
Kerala's Bold Move: Seaport Expansion and Child Safety Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Kerala has unveiled a substantial initiative to drive forward the development of the Vizhinjam International Seaport. A decision, spearheaded by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, involved acquiring 230 acres of land at an expense of Rs 810 crore.

The land, situated in the regions of Kottukal, Maranallur, and Amaravila, will be secured under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. A portion of the funding, amounting to Rs 283.68 crore, is to be sourced from the Plan Scheme Treasury Savings Bank account of Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd, with the remainder covered by an approved NABARD loan.

Further, the cabinet has also laid out a strategic framework focused on the safety and rehabilitation of street children, in compliance with a 2022 Supreme Court directive. This includes ensuring that the affected children receive identity documents to safeguard their rights and welfare effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026