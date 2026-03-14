Kerala's Bold Move: Seaport Expansion and Child Safety Initiatives
The Kerala government plans to acquire 230 acres for Vizhinjam Seaport development, costing Rs 810 crore. Approved by Chief Minister Vijayan's cabinet, the funds will partly come from the PSTSB account and a NABARD loan. Additionally, measures for street children's safety and rehabilitation were established following a Supreme Court order.
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The government of Kerala has unveiled a substantial initiative to drive forward the development of the Vizhinjam International Seaport. A decision, spearheaded by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, involved acquiring 230 acres of land at an expense of Rs 810 crore.
The land, situated in the regions of Kottukal, Maranallur, and Amaravila, will be secured under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. A portion of the funding, amounting to Rs 283.68 crore, is to be sourced from the Plan Scheme Treasury Savings Bank account of Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd, with the remainder covered by an approved NABARD loan.
Further, the cabinet has also laid out a strategic framework focused on the safety and rehabilitation of street children, in compliance with a 2022 Supreme Court directive. This includes ensuring that the affected children receive identity documents to safeguard their rights and welfare effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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