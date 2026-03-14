Crossroads of Change: Paris' Cycle Paths and the Mayoral Election

Marion Soulet rides toward Paris' City Hall on a road once dominated by cars, now transformed into a cycleway. This route epitomizes the French capital's green ambitions facing scrutiny as a mayoral election looms on Sunday.

Under Mayor Anne Hidalgo's leadership, Paris has seen the construction of about 1,000 kilometers of cycle lanes, significantly boosting bicycle use. Soulet, leading the Paris en Selle cyclists' group, emphasizes the growing ease and popularity of cycling in the city.

The effort to reinvent Paris into a '15-minute city,' prioritizing bike lanes and green spaces, faces a critical election. With Hidalgo stepping down, contenders like Socialist Emmanuel Grégoire and conservative Rachida Dati offer divergent visions amid voter concerns about disruptions and debt.

(With inputs from agencies.)