An overnight Russian air attack outside Kyiv left four dead and fifteen wounded, according to regional officials on Saturday. The assault aimed at residential buildings, educational institutions, enterprises, and critical infrastructure in four districts.

The head of the regional military administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, reported that damage assessments are still underway, with casualty numbers expected to increase as reports come in.

This incident is part of a series of regular airstrikes on Ukrainian urban centers, targeting energy and infrastructure facilities as part of the prolonged conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)