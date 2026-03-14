Devastating Russian Air Attack Near Kyiv: Four Dead, Fifteen Injured
An overnight Russian air assault near Kyiv resulted in four fatalities and fifteen injuries as multiple sites were targeted, including residential buildings and critical infrastructure facilities, according to regional officials. Damage reports are ongoing, marking another in regular attacks affecting Ukrainian civilians far from the front line.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 14-03-2026 12:26 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 12:26 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
An overnight Russian air attack outside Kyiv left four dead and fifteen wounded, according to regional officials on Saturday. The assault aimed at residential buildings, educational institutions, enterprises, and critical infrastructure in four districts.
The head of the regional military administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, reported that damage assessments are still underway, with casualty numbers expected to increase as reports come in.
This incident is part of a series of regular airstrikes on Ukrainian urban centers, targeting energy and infrastructure facilities as part of the prolonged conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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