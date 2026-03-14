Early Warning Systems Saving Lives as Western North Pacific Faces Intensifying Typhoon Threat

Improved early warning systems and disaster preparedness strategies are helping protect millions of people in the western North Pacific, the world’s most active tropical cyclone basin. However, meteorologists and disaster management officials warn that rapidly intensifying storms and rising exposure in coastal megacities continue to pose growing risks across the region.

The warning came during the 58th session of the ESCAP/WMO Typhoon Committee, which concluded on 13 March in Jeju, Republic of Korea, with renewed commitments to strengthen regional coordination, data sharing and technological innovation to reduce the devastating impacts of typhoons.

Tropical Cyclones Among the Deadliest Natural Hazards

Opening the meeting, World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Secretary-General Celeste Saulo stressed that tropical cyclones remain one of the most destructive natural threats globally.

“Tropical cyclones are the world’s most dangerous natural hazards. They can destroy generations of work in a matter of minutes,” Saulo said.

She warned that the region is increasingly experiencing more rapidly intensifying storms, heavier rainfall and severe coastal flooding, particularly threatening densely populated coastal cities.

“We are seeing more rapidly intensifying tropical cyclones, more dangerous rainfall and coastal flooding threatening megacities,” she said.

Because storms cross national boundaries, Saulo emphasized the importance of international collaboration and real-time data sharing.

“Tropical cyclones respect no national boundaries and have no national passport. That’s why regional collaboration and data sharing are essential,” she added.

Active 2025 Typhoon Season

The 2025 typhoon season in the western North Pacific and South China Sea was particularly active.

Key figures from the season include:

• 27 named tropical cyclones• More than 700 fatalities• Nearly $10 billion in damages• Millions of people evacuated

Despite the severity of the storms, experts say improved early warnings and disaster management significantly reduced loss of life.

Typhoon Ragasa Highlights Impact of Early Warnings

One of the most powerful storms of the season was Typhoon Ragasa, which reached peak winds of 110 knots (205 km/h).

The storm affected southeastern China, the Philippines and Thailand, bringing destructive winds, heavy rainfall and severe coastal flooding.

In Hong Kong, authorities issued the maximum Hurricane Signal No. 10, prompting extensive emergency measures.

The typhoon caused:

• Major transport disruptions• Cancellation of more than 700 flights• Significant infrastructure damage

However, thanks to early warnings and rapid emergency response, the storm resulted in 100 injuries but no fatalities.

Officials described the outcome as a powerful example of how preparedness can save lives.

China’s Disaster Preparedness Reduces Fatalities

China experienced ten typhoon landfalls in 2025, affecting approximately 9.5 million people across 12 provinces.

Authorities evacuated 3.5 million residents ahead of the storms.

Despite the large number of storms and widespread impacts, only ten deaths were reported, demonstrating the effectiveness of forecasting systems and disaster preparedness strategies.

“Your collective commitment and technical excellence save countless lives and livelihoods,” Saulo told committee members.

Regional Cooperation Key to Risk Reduction

Since its creation in 1968, the ESCAP/WMO Typhoon Committee has coordinated cooperation among meteorological, hydrological and disaster management agencies across the region.

The committee now includes 14 member countries and territories, working together to improve forecasting, risk communication and disaster response.

A central element of this collaboration is the WMO Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre (RSMC) – Typhoon Center Tokyo, which provides:

• Tropical cyclone forecasts• Satellite and radar analysis• Storm track guidance for member countries

Artificial Intelligence Transforming Forecasting

The committee highlighted the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in improving tropical cyclone monitoring and forecasting.

Several countries in the region—including Cambodia and Lao People’s Democratic Republic—are now using AI-powered tools to enhance storm prediction.

AI technologies are being applied to:

• Typhoon track and intensity forecasting• Satellite and radar data analysis• Impact-based forecasting and risk assessment• Disaster response and emergency management• Data integration and decision-support systems

A regional AI data exchange portal has also been developed to support collaborative forecasting and information sharing.

Supporting the UN Early Warnings for All Initiative

The Typhoon Committee plays an important role in advancing the United Nations Early Warnings for All (EW4All) initiative, which aims to ensure that every person on Earth is protected by early warning systems.

Officials at the meeting urged governments to invest more resources in:

• Disaster preparedness• Risk reduction strategies• Forecasting technologies• Early warning communication systems

“We must accelerate efforts to ensure reliable and actionable early warnings for all hazards, especially in the most vulnerable communities,” Saulo said.

New Leadership for the Typhoon Committee

During the meeting, members elected Dr Mi-Seon Lee, Administrator of the Korea Meteorological Administration, as the new Chairperson of the Typhoon Committee.

Koh Li-na, Director-General of the Singapore Meteorological Services, was elected Vice-Chairperson.

Retirement of Typhoon Names

The committee also approved changes to the list of tropical cyclone names.

Eight names were retired due to the severity of the damage caused by the storms:

• Wipha• Co-may• Matmo• Mitag• Ragasa• Bualoi• Kalmaegi• Fung-wong

Preparing for a Future of Stronger Storms

While advances in forecasting and preparedness have dramatically reduced fatalities, scientists warn that climate change may intensify tropical cyclones and increase risks in vulnerable coastal regions.

Experts say continued investment in early warning systems, regional cooperation and new technologies such as AI will be essential to protect communities across the western North Pacific.