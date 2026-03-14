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VA TECH WABAG Secures $1,000 Crore ADB-Funded Order for Chennai Water Grid

VA TECH WABAG has received an ADB-funded order worth Rs 1,000 crore from Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board to develop a city-wide water grid. This initiative aims to enhance supply reliability, operational flexibility, and climate resilience for Chennai, backed by a looped transmission network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-03-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 17:21 IST
VA TECH WABAG Secures $1,000 Crore ADB-Funded Order for Chennai Water Grid
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Water technology company VA TECH WABAG announced securing a Rs 1,000 crore order funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board. The project focuses on developing a looped transmission network under the Chennai Climate Resilient Water Security and Sewerage Project (CCRWSSP) for Greater Chennai City.

This innovative project is set to create a city-wide water grid platform for Chennai, ensuring flexible water routing, improved pressure management, and enhanced operational reliability, both in normal and emergency conditions, according to the company's statement.

VA TECH WABAG India Cluster CEO, Shailesh Kumar, highlighted the project's role in developing future-ready infrastructure, committed to completing it within 54 months, followed by a 10-year operation and maintenance phase, enhancing Chennai's water management for its growing population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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