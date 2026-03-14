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Tanker Planes Survive Attack: Trump's Assurance

In response to an attack on a Saudi Arabian air base, President Donald Trump announced that four out of five targeted U.S. tanker planes incurred minimal damage and have resumed service. He countered U.S. media reports, highlighting misinformation about the extent of the damage and assuring repairs are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 19:34 IST
Tanker Planes Survive Attack: Trump's Assurance
planes

In a recent statement, former U.S. President Donald Trump assured the public that four out of five U.S. Air Force tanker planes faced minimal damage after an attack on a Saudi Arabian air base.

Contrary to media reports, including one from The Wall Street Journal, Trump emphasized that the planes were quickly put back in service, with the fifth plane also expected to return shortly.

Trump criticized various U.S. media outlets for allegedly exaggerating the damage inflicted by Iranian strikes, reaffirming that the aircraft are in the process of being repaired and that no personnel were harmed in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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