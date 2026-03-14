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Sustainable Synergy: Uniting Tradition and Technology Against Climate Change

At the Chhattisgarh Green Summit, Justice Prakash Shrivastava emphasized the urgent need for sustainable development by merging traditional knowledge with modern technology to combat climate change. The event showcased Chhattisgarh's tribal traditions and forest resources as examples of successful coexistence with nature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 14-03-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 22:14 IST
Sustainable Synergy: Uniting Tradition and Technology Against Climate Change
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National Green Tribunal Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava highlighted climate change as a critical global challenge during the Chhattisgarh Green Summit's closing ceremony.

He advocated for sustainable development through the fusion of traditional knowledge and modern technology, emphasizing 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'—the concept of world harmony.

Chhattisgarh, with its rich tribal culture and natural resources, served as a showcase of achieving harmony with nature, underscoring the state's distinct identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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