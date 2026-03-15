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Kashmir's Winter Wonderland: Snowfall Transforms Tourist Destinations

Regions in Kashmir, including Gulmarg, witnessed fresh snowfall while plains experienced rain. Snow in Gulmarg's upper reaches and areas like Sonamarg led to the closure of the Srinagar-Leh highway. The MeT department predicts erratic weather until March 20, with more wet spells expected later in the month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-03-2026 13:34 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 13:34 IST
Kashmir's Winter Wonderland: Snowfall Transforms Tourist Destinations
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Several areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir, notably the Gulmarg tourist resort, experienced fresh snowfall on Sunday, according to officials.

The upper reaches of Gulmarg, as well as the Apharwat and Kongdoori bowls, witnessed snowfall that persisted throughout the day. Other regions, including Pir Ki Gali along the Mughal Road and the Sonamarg Zojilla axis, also reported fresh snow accumulation.

The snowfall led to the closure of the Srinagar-Leh national highway, while rains lashed the valley's plains, including Srinagar. The Meteorological Department forecast continues uncertain weather, predicting ongoing light to moderate rain or snow till the morning of March 20 and additional wet spells later in the month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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