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Tragedy Strikes in Sugarcane Fields: Leopard Attack Claims Young Girl's Life

A 10-year-old girl named Aditi was tragically killed by a leopard during a morning in the sugarcane fields of Mukarrampur village. Despite efforts by locals, the leopard fatally injured the child. Authorities are now involved, tracking the animal and examining safety protocols in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor(Up) | Updated: 15-03-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 17:42 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Sugarcane Fields: Leopard Attack Claims Young Girl's Life
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  • India

A somber morning unfolded in Mukarrampur village's sugarcane fields as a 10-year-old girl was fatally attacked by a leopard on Sunday.

Reporting from Dhampur, the Circle Officer Abhay Kumar Pandey narrated the unsettling sequence. Aditi was with her mother and brother when the leopard ambushed. Locals' rapid response forced the predator to retreat, but not before critically injuring the child.

Authorities confirmed Aditi's demise at the Community Health Centre. Currently, officials have launched measures to address the leopard's presence and reinforce safety in the vulnerable region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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