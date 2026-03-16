Russian Drone Debris Sparks Chaos in Kyiv
Debris from a Russian drone attack fell in Kyiv, affecting three districts including the busy Shevchenkivskyi. Reports indicate no injuries, but a grass fire occurred. Explosions prompted an air alert, and officials remain on high alert for further incidents.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 14:23 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 14:23 IST
Debris from a Russian drone attack caused significant disturbance in central Kyiv and two other districts on Monday. Despite the chaos, officials reported no immediate injuries.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed the falling debris in the busy Shevchenkivskyi district, the western Svyatoshynskyi district, which witnessed a grass fire, and the neighboring Solomianskyi district, where it struck a non-residential area.
The city was rocked by multiple explosions, prompting Kyiv's military administration to issue a citywide air alert due to the threat of further Russian drone incursions.
(With inputs from agencies.)