Trump's Escalating Conflict: U.S. Campaign Against Iran Intensifies
President Donald Trump stated that the U.S. military campaign against Iran has been continuing at full force. Since the beginning of the conflict, over 7,000 targets across Iran have been struck, illustrating the intensity of the operations. Trump made this remark before a lunch at the Kennedy Center.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:52 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the U.S. military campaign against Iran has proceeded with relentless force over the recent days. This revelation underscores the ongoing tensions between the two nations.
According to Trump, the military efforts have resulted in more than 7,000 targets being hit across the Islamic Republic since the inception of the conflict.
These remarks were made ahead of a lunch event at the Kennedy Center, highlighting the administration's steadfast commitment to their strategic objectives in the region.
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