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Unveiling L 98-59 d: The Molten Planet Next Door

Astronomers have discovered a unique molten planet, L 98-59 d, orbiting the red dwarf star in the Volans constellation. It features a perpetual ocean of magma and a sulfur-rich atmosphere, making it a rare find among exoplanets. Its conditions make it inhospitable for life as we know it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 22:00 IST
Unveiling L 98-59 d: The Molten Planet Next Door
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Astronomers have identified a planet orbiting a nearby star in the Milky Way, featuring a perpetual magma ocean and a sulfur-rich, searingly hot atmosphere. Named L 98-59 d, this exoplanet is over 60% larger than Earth but less dense, and it orbits a faint red dwarf 34 light-years away in the constellation Volans.

Harrison Nicholls, leading the research at the University of Cambridge's Institute of Astronomy, notes the absence of distinct geological layers; the planet's molten surface merges into its core. With an atmosphere dominated by hydrogen and sulfur, conditions exhibit extreme heat, resulting in a constant molten surface.

L 98-59 d's composition, as studied by the James Webb Space Telescope and ground-based telescopes, suggests a landscape distinct from any in our solar system. Despite its intriguing structure and history, its extreme temperature and noxious gases make it unsuitable for life. Discoveries like these challenge our understanding of planetary science.

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