Uttarakhand: Snowfall Transforms Higher Altitudes into Winter Wonderland

Fresh snowfall graced the higher reaches of Uttarakhand on Thursday, sending a chill across the region.

Badrinath and Kedarnath were among the many Himalayan shrines to be blanketed in white, while the lower hills and plains were peppered with intermittent rain.

Notably, Nanda Devi, the Valley of Flowers, and Trishul saw heavy snow since early morning. Uttarkashi's high-altitude areas, including Harshil, Gangotri and Yamunotri, followed suit. The state's capital, Dehradun, reported light rain, heralding a return to cooler weather.

(With inputs from agencies.)