Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Snowfall Transforms Higher Altitudes into Winter Wonderland

Higher regions of Uttarakhand, including Badrinath and Kedarnath, were blanketed by fresh snowfall, while lower areas experienced intermittent rain. Heavy snowfall was reported in Nanda Devi, Trishul, and more. Harshil, Gangotri, and Yamunotri in Uttarkashi also saw snow. Dehradun witnessed light rain, ushering in cold weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:04 IST
Uttarakhand: Snowfall Transforms Higher Altitudes into Winter Wonderland
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Fresh snowfall graced the higher reaches of Uttarakhand on Thursday, sending a chill across the region.

Badrinath and Kedarnath were among the many Himalayan shrines to be blanketed in white, while the lower hills and plains were peppered with intermittent rain.

Notably, Nanda Devi, the Valley of Flowers, and Trishul saw heavy snow since early morning. Uttarkashi's high-altitude areas, including Harshil, Gangotri and Yamunotri, followed suit. The state's capital, Dehradun, reported light rain, heralding a return to cooler weather.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

 New Zealand
2
NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

 New Zealand
3
Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

 New Zealand
4
Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulating AI could change who wins AI race

Businesses that master human–AI collaboration will lead AI economy

AI systems may be fueling ‘digital colonialism’ through indigenous data extraction

Can AI bridge the gap between smart cities and citizen participation?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026