DST Inaugurates Nd-Fe-B Magnet Pilot Plant to Boost EV and Clean Energy Ecosystem
With India’s EV market projected to grow exponentially and renewable energy targets expanding, securing domestic production of these critical components has become a strategic priority.
- Country:
- Bhutan
In a major push toward technological self-reliance and supply chain security, the Department of Science and Technology (DST) has inaugurated a state-of-the-art pilot plant for manufacturing Nd-Fe-B (Neodymium-Iron-Boron) rare earth permanent magnets at the International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI) in Hyderabad.
The facility, inaugurated by Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, DST, marks a critical milestone in India’s efforts to build indigenous capabilities in advanced materials and clean energy technologies, reducing dependence on global supply chains dominated by a few countries.
Strategic Importance: Powering EVs, Renewables and Advanced Manufacturing
Nd-Fe-B magnets are among the most powerful permanent magnets and are indispensable for:
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Electric vehicles (EVs) and traction motors
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Wind turbines and renewable energy systems
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Consumer electronics and automation
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Defense and high-tech manufacturing sectors
With India’s EV market projected to grow exponentially and renewable energy targets expanding, securing domestic production of these critical components has become a strategic priority.
End-to-End Indigenous Manufacturing Ecosystem
The newly inaugurated pilot plant adopts a complete “strip-cast alloy to finished magnet” approach, covering the entire manufacturing chain:
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Alloy preparation
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Powder processing
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Magnet shaping and sintering
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Final product development
This end-to-end capability is a significant step toward building a “mineral-to-market” ecosystem, enabling India to move beyond raw material exports to high-value manufacturing.
Dr. R. Vijay, Director, ARCI, highlighted that the initiative will strengthen research-to-industry linkages and accelerate commercialization of indigenous technologies.
Reducing Global Supply Chain Vulnerabilities
Global rare earth supply chains are highly concentrated, making countries like India vulnerable to disruptions.
Prof. Karandikar emphasized that:
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Strategic autonomy in critical materials is essential for economic resilience
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Indigenous production will enhance supply security and cost competitiveness
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It aligns with India’s long-term goals under Viksit Bharat 2047
“As India’s demand for clean energy and advanced manufacturing grows, building domestic capabilities in critical technologies will be central to our development strategy,” he noted.
Bridging the Gap: From Research to Manufacturing
One of the key strengths of the pilot plant is its role as a translational platform, bridging laboratory research and industrial-scale production.
The facility will:
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Enable technology validation and process optimization
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Support scaling up of indigenous innovations
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Provide a testbed for industry collaboration and demonstration
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Accelerate commercialization pathways
Prof. Ashutosh Sharma, Former DST Secretary, underscored that the plant’s flexibility will allow continuous innovation and product development, making it a dynamic hub for advanced materials research.
Boost for Startups and Private Sector Participation
The initiative is designed to catalyse a broader ecosystem involving:
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Deep-tech startups
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Private manufacturers
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Academic and research institutions
Dr. Shivkumar Kalyanaraman, CEO of Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), highlighted the role of the MAHA (Mission for Advancement in High-impact Areas) initiative in accelerating critical technologies, particularly for India’s EV ecosystem.
He invited industry stakeholders to actively participate in translational research and commercialization efforts.
Enabling India’s Electric Mobility and Clean Energy Future
The pilot plant is expected to play a pivotal role in:
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Strengthening the electric mobility ecosystem
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Supporting renewable energy expansion
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Advancing high-performance materials manufacturing
By localizing production of rare earth magnets, India can significantly reduce import dependence and improve the competitiveness of its clean technology industries.
Toward Atmanirbhar Bharat and Global Leadership
The inauguration of this facility represents a crucial step toward:
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Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)
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Building leadership in critical and emerging technologies
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Enhancing India’s position in the global rare earth value chain
With a strong policy push, institutional support, and growing industry participation, India is positioning itself not just as a consumer, but as a global producer of advanced materials and technologies.
As the country moves toward its Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, initiatives like this pilot plant signal a decisive shift toward innovation-led, self-reliant industrial growth.