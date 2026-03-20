DST Inaugurates Nd-Fe-B Magnet Pilot Plant to Boost EV and Clean Energy Ecosystem

In a major push toward technological self-reliance and supply chain security, the Department of Science and Technology (DST) has inaugurated a state-of-the-art pilot plant for manufacturing Nd-Fe-B (Neodymium-Iron-Boron) rare earth permanent magnets at the International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI) in Hyderabad.

The facility, inaugurated by Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, DST, marks a critical milestone in India’s efforts to build indigenous capabilities in advanced materials and clean energy technologies, reducing dependence on global supply chains dominated by a few countries.

Strategic Importance: Powering EVs, Renewables and Advanced Manufacturing

Nd-Fe-B magnets are among the most powerful permanent magnets and are indispensable for:

Electric vehicles (EVs) and traction motors

Wind turbines and renewable energy systems

Consumer electronics and automation

Defense and high-tech manufacturing sectors

With India’s EV market projected to grow exponentially and renewable energy targets expanding, securing domestic production of these critical components has become a strategic priority.

End-to-End Indigenous Manufacturing Ecosystem

The newly inaugurated pilot plant adopts a complete “strip-cast alloy to finished magnet” approach, covering the entire manufacturing chain:

Alloy preparation

Powder processing

Magnet shaping and sintering

Final product development

This end-to-end capability is a significant step toward building a “mineral-to-market” ecosystem, enabling India to move beyond raw material exports to high-value manufacturing.

Dr. R. Vijay, Director, ARCI, highlighted that the initiative will strengthen research-to-industry linkages and accelerate commercialization of indigenous technologies.

Reducing Global Supply Chain Vulnerabilities

Global rare earth supply chains are highly concentrated, making countries like India vulnerable to disruptions.

Prof. Karandikar emphasized that:

Strategic autonomy in critical materials is essential for economic resilience

Indigenous production will enhance supply security and cost competitiveness

It aligns with India’s long-term goals under Viksit Bharat 2047

“As India’s demand for clean energy and advanced manufacturing grows, building domestic capabilities in critical technologies will be central to our development strategy,” he noted.

Bridging the Gap: From Research to Manufacturing

One of the key strengths of the pilot plant is its role as a translational platform, bridging laboratory research and industrial-scale production.

The facility will:

Enable technology validation and process optimization

Support scaling up of indigenous innovations

Provide a testbed for industry collaboration and demonstration

Accelerate commercialization pathways

Prof. Ashutosh Sharma, Former DST Secretary, underscored that the plant’s flexibility will allow continuous innovation and product development, making it a dynamic hub for advanced materials research.

Boost for Startups and Private Sector Participation

The initiative is designed to catalyse a broader ecosystem involving:

Deep-tech startups

Private manufacturers

Academic and research institutions

Dr. Shivkumar Kalyanaraman, CEO of Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), highlighted the role of the MAHA (Mission for Advancement in High-impact Areas) initiative in accelerating critical technologies, particularly for India’s EV ecosystem.

He invited industry stakeholders to actively participate in translational research and commercialization efforts.

Enabling India’s Electric Mobility and Clean Energy Future

The pilot plant is expected to play a pivotal role in:

Strengthening the electric mobility ecosystem

Supporting renewable energy expansion

Advancing high-performance materials manufacturing

By localizing production of rare earth magnets, India can significantly reduce import dependence and improve the competitiveness of its clean technology industries.

Toward Atmanirbhar Bharat and Global Leadership

The inauguration of this facility represents a crucial step toward:

Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)

Building leadership in critical and emerging technologies

Enhancing India’s position in the global rare earth value chain

With a strong policy push, institutional support, and growing industry participation, India is positioning itself not just as a consumer, but as a global producer of advanced materials and technologies.

As the country moves toward its Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, initiatives like this pilot plant signal a decisive shift toward innovation-led, self-reliant industrial growth.