Mysterious Deaths: Peacocks and Turtles Found Dead in Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve

The grim discovery of twelve peacock carcasses found in the buffer zone of Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve, in Bundi district, has raised alarms among local authorities and wildlife conservationists. The peacocks, protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, were found around the Bheruji temple, sparking concerns about potential disease.

Assistant Conservator of Forest, Shourabh Mangal, confirmed the recovery of the carcasses, which included seven males and five females. Preliminary findings suggest no evidence of illegal hunting or poisoning. Post-mortem examinations are underway, with results pending to identify the exact cause of death, which is suspected to be disease-related.

Adding to the mystery, seven turtles were found deceased in the same reserve area near Dodi village. Initial assessments indicate death by suffocation. Wildlife activist Vitthal Sanadhya criticized the initial handling of the reports. Further investigations continue as authorities await laboratory analysis of collected samples.

(With inputs from agencies.)