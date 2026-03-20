NPC Designated as Environment Audit Agency to Strengthen Sustainable Industrial Growth

In a significant move to strengthen environmental governance in India, the National Productivity Council (NPC)—an autonomous body under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry—has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) to function as the Environment Audit Designated Agency (EADA).

This designation comes under the Environment Audit Rules, 2025, notified on August 29, 2025, and marks a major step toward institutionalising a robust, standardised environmental audit framework across the country.

Central Role in Environmental Audit Framework

Under the agreement, NPC will be responsible for the overall management and implementation of the environmental audit system. Its mandate includes:

Developing eligibility criteria for environmental auditors

Conducting examinations and certification processes

Registering auditors and monitoring their performance

Building capacity through training and awareness initiatives

Managing digital systems for audit processes

The initiative aims to bring greater consistency, accountability, and transparency to environmental compliance mechanisms.

Strengthening Compliance Across Key Environmental Laws

The environmental audit framework will serve as a critical tool for ensuring compliance with major environmental legislations, including:

Environment (Protection) Act, 1986

Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974

Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981

Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980

Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972

It will also support adherence to regulatory approvals such as Environmental Clearance (EC), Consent to Establish (CTE), and Consent to Operate (CTO) issued by competent authorities.

Certification and Regulation of Environmental Auditors

As EADA, NPC will play a central role in creating a professional ecosystem of environmental auditors. Key functions include:

Certification of Certified Environmental Auditors (CEA)

Registration of Registered Environmental Auditors (REA)

Renewal, suspension, or cancellation of certifications and registrations

Monitoring auditor performance and issuing necessary directions

Taking disciplinary action where required

NPC will also establish a publicly accessible online registry of certified and registered auditors, enhancing transparency and credibility in the system.

Capacity Building and Digital Integration

A major component of the initiative is capacity building. NPC will organise:

Training programmes

Workshops and seminars

Conferences and online courses

These efforts will ensure that auditors are equipped with the necessary technical expertise and updated knowledge to carry out high-quality environmental assessments.

Additionally, NPC will develop and manage digital platforms to streamline audit processes, improve reporting accuracy, and enable efficient monitoring.

Towards Standardised and Transparent Environmental Governance

The establishment of NPC as the designated agency is expected to:

Standardise environmental auditing practices nationwide

Improve monitoring and reporting mechanisms

Enhance regulatory compliance across industries

Strengthen institutional accountability

With its extensive experience in productivity, sustainability, and capacity building, along with a pan-India presence through 13 offices, NPC is well-positioned to drive this initiative effectively.

Balancing Growth with Sustainability

This collaboration reflects the Government of India’s broader commitment to sustainable industrial development. By strengthening environmental compliance and introducing a structured audit framework, the initiative aims to ensure that economic growth is aligned with environmental protection.

The move is expected to play a crucial role in improving environmental outcomes while fostering responsible and sustainable industrial practices across the country.