NASA's Perseverance rover has made a groundbreaking discovery, revealing underground evidence of an ancient river delta on Mars. Detected using ground-penetrating radar, these findings mark some of the oldest evidence yet of water flowing on the Martian surface.

In a significant archaeological reassessment, the well-known Monte Verde site in Chile, first believed to date back to around 14,500 years, has been re-dated as being between 4,200 to 8,200 years old. This revelation redefines its relevance to the peopling of the Americas.

Meanwhile, NeuCyber Neurotech, a leading Chinese startup in brain-computer interface technology, announced that its innovation trails behind Elon Musk's Neuralink by three years. However, China has approved invasive BCI medical devices for commercial use, pushing the frontiers of neural technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)