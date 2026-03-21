Left Menu

Parliamentary Panel Calls for Acceleration in River Interlinking Scheme

A parliamentary panel criticized fund underutilization for the Interlinking of Rivers scheme in 2025-26, urging swift action. They highlighted challenges like delays and stressed the Modified Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal project. Recommendations emphasize proactive state coordination for timely completion and optimal resource use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 12:03 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 12:03 IST
Parliamentary Panel Calls for Acceleration in River Interlinking Scheme
  • Country:
  • India

The Parliamentary panel expressed serious concerns over the underutilisation of funds allocated to the Interlinking of Rivers scheme during the financial year 2025-26, urging the government to expedite project execution.

The panel's report, from the Standing Committee on Water Resources, criticized the National Water Development Agency for slow progress despite an original budget of Rs 2,400 crore, later revised to Rs 1,808.29 crore, with actual expenditures only reaching Rs 453.16 crore by the end of the year.

Emphasizing significant projects like the Modified Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal link, the report called for enhanced collaboration between states to ensure timely project completion and fund allocation to combat water scarcity and droughts effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026