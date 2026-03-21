Parliamentary Panel Calls for Acceleration in River Interlinking Scheme

The Parliamentary panel expressed serious concerns over the underutilisation of funds allocated to the Interlinking of Rivers scheme during the financial year 2025-26, urging the government to expedite project execution.

The panel's report, from the Standing Committee on Water Resources, criticized the National Water Development Agency for slow progress despite an original budget of Rs 2,400 crore, later revised to Rs 1,808.29 crore, with actual expenditures only reaching Rs 453.16 crore by the end of the year.

Emphasizing significant projects like the Modified Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal link, the report called for enhanced collaboration between states to ensure timely project completion and fund allocation to combat water scarcity and droughts effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)