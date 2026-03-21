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Hawaii's Historic Flooding: A $1 Billion Deluge

Hawaii faces its worst flooding in two decades due to persistent heavy rains. The deluge caused over $1 billion in damage, led to mass evacuations, and raised concerns over the imminent failure of a 120-year-old dam. Over 5,500 people were evacuated as severe weather strained local infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Honolulu | Updated: 21-03-2026 12:05 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 12:05 IST
Hawaii's Historic Flooding: A $1 Billion Deluge
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  • United States

Hawaii is grappling with its worst flooding in more than 20 years, as relentless rains have created a crisis across the islands. Officials report damages exceeding $1 billion and widespread evacuations amid warnings of more rain ahead. The flooding has majorly affected Oahu's North Shore, renowned for its surfing culture.

Governor Josh Green has expressed grave concerns over the potential failure of a 120-year-old dam, urging for federal support to deal with the fallout. The state is working tirelessly to assist those affected, with the National Guard and local authorities involved in rescue operations.

Experts link the increased severity and frequency of such weather events to global warming, as extreme rainfalls push infrastructure to its limits. With more rain predicted, officials are on high alert, especially around aging dams that are under significant strain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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