National Productivity Council Champions Environmental Auditing

The National Productivity Council (NPC), now designated as the Environment Audit Agency, has collaboratively stepped into action under a new agreement with the Ministry of Environment.

This move follows the Environment Audit Rules, 2025, notifies its role in developing criteria and overseeing national environmental auditing practices.

Nearing a significant boost in compliance and transparency standards, NPC will manage and certify auditors, aiming for heightened accuracy and adherence to environmental regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)