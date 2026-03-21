National Productivity Council Champions Environmental Auditing
The National Productivity Council (NPC) has been appointed as the Environment Audit Designated Agency under the Environment Audit Rules, 2025, aiming to enhance environmental compliance and auditing in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment. NPC will oversee the audit framework, certify auditors, and manage digital systems for better environmental outcomes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 15:06 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 15:06 IST
- Country:
- India
The National Productivity Council (NPC), now designated as the Environment Audit Agency, has collaboratively stepped into action under a new agreement with the Ministry of Environment.
This move follows the Environment Audit Rules, 2025, notifies its role in developing criteria and overseeing national environmental auditing practices.
Nearing a significant boost in compliance and transparency standards, NPC will manage and certify auditors, aiming for heightened accuracy and adherence to environmental regulations.
(With inputs from agencies.)