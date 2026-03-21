Leopard Cub Tragedy in Dudhwa: Territorial Clash in the Wild
A leopard cub's mutilated carcass was discovered in Dudhwa buffer zone. Forest officials say the cub fell victim to an attack by another leopard. Pugmarks supported this theory, and a post-mortem confirmed the fatal injuries occurred during a territorial fight between two leopards.
- Country:
- India
A distressing discovery occurred in Samapurnanagar range of Dudhwa buffer zone, where the carcass of a mutilated leopard cub emerged on Saturday morning. Forest officials have attributed the young animal's death to an attack by another leopard.
Kirti Chaudhary, the Deputy Director of the Dudhwa buffer zone, provided insights into the incident, revealing that the carcass, believed to belong to a seven-month-old cub, bore multiple injuries. Evidence, including pugmarks at the scene, pointed towards an attack by a larger predator.
A post-mortem examination, guided by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines, confirmed the fatalities resulted from a territorial clash between leopards. This unfortunate event underscores the aggressive encounters wildlife endures in their natural habitat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Village Clash: Brothers Fatally Attacked
Escalating Tensions: U.S. and Israel Heighten Attacks on Iran
Britain condemns ''reckless attacks'' after Iran fires missiles at UK-US Diego Garcia base in Indian Ocean, reports AP.
Patriot System Thwarts Drone Attack in Bahrain
Israeli defence minister says attacks against Iran will ''increase significantly'' in coming week, reports AP.