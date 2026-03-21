Leopard Cub Tragedy in Dudhwa: Territorial Clash in the Wild

A distressing discovery occurred in Samapurnanagar range of Dudhwa buffer zone, where the carcass of a mutilated leopard cub emerged on Saturday morning. Forest officials have attributed the young animal's death to an attack by another leopard.

Kirti Chaudhary, the Deputy Director of the Dudhwa buffer zone, provided insights into the incident, revealing that the carcass, believed to belong to a seven-month-old cub, bore multiple injuries. Evidence, including pugmarks at the scene, pointed towards an attack by a larger predator.

A post-mortem examination, guided by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines, confirmed the fatalities resulted from a territorial clash between leopards. This unfortunate event underscores the aggressive encounters wildlife endures in their natural habitat.

(With inputs from agencies.)