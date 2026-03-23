Unseen Threats: The Battle Against Missiles and Drones in the Middle East

In the volatile backdrop of the Middle East, the soaring global oil prices underscore a deeper, more imminent threat: missile and drone attacks. Recent assaults on American radar systems and other infrastructures by Iran have intensified the need for robust missile defense networks.

The United States has established a multi-layered defense framework involving satellites, radar, and aircraft systems to tackle these airborne threats. Satellites, such as those in the US Space Force's Space-Based Infrared System, play a pivotal role by quickly detecting missile launches through infrared sensors. This rapid alert system is crucial for preparing ground defenses.

However, drones present unique challenges, demanding a combination of tracking tools beyond legacy systems designed primarily for missiles. New technologies and international alliances are being leveraged to detect and neutralize these threats more effectively. Ongoing advancements aim to enhance early detection, quicken response times, and ensure strategic military advantage.

(With inputs from agencies.)