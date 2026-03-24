Iran's Uranium Stockpile: A Global Concern

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reported that Iran currently holds 440.9 kilograms of highly enriched uranium, as of June 2025. This uranium stockpile is significant enough that, if further enriched, it could potentially be used to create approximately nine nuclear weapons.

Robert Goldston, a professor at Princeton University specializing in arms control and fusion energy, notes that Iran has completed nearly 99% of the centrifuge work needed to achieve weapons-grade enrichment. According to Goldston, Iran's centrifuge capabilities may enable the production of enough weapons-grade uranium for one bomb every month.

The IAEA has faced challenges in monitoring Iran's centrifuge production since 2021, raising concerns about unchecked advancements. Goldston emphasizes the importance of negotiations to either remove or down-blend the existing highly enriched uranium to mitigate potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)