Climate Change and Market Shocks Are Reshaping Europe’s Fragile Farming System

Europe’s farmers are entering a new era of uncertainty. A major report by the World Bank Group, developed with the European Commission and supported by institutions like the European Environment Agency, FAO, OECD and the European Investment Bank, shows how multiple risks are reshaping agriculture at once. Climate change, geopolitical tensions, market volatility and disease outbreaks are no longer separate problems. They are happening together, making farming more unpredictable and risky than ever before.

For farmers, this means more frequent losses, unstable incomes and growing difficulty in planning for the future. The report makes it clear that traditional ways of managing risk are no longer enough.

Climate Change Leads the Risk Wave

Among all threats, climate change stands out as the most serious. Drought is now the biggest cause of agricultural losses in Europe, especially in southern and eastern regions. But it is not just drought. Heatwaves, irregular rainfall and shifting seasons are affecting crop yields and livestock production across the continent.

At the same time, farmers are dealing with rising costs for inputs like fertilisers and fuel, along with disruptions in global supply chains. Animal diseases and crop pests are also becoming more frequent. All these pressures are combining to create a much more fragile farming system.

Strengths Exist, But Gaps Remain

Europe does have some built-in strengths. Its wide range of climates means that poor harvests in one region can sometimes be balanced by better conditions elsewhere. The EU’s single market also helps move food and supplies quickly across borders during disruptions.

However, the report highlights a major weakness: fragmentation. Risk management systems differ widely between countries. Some have strong insurance programs and support systems, while others rely mainly on emergency aid after disasters. Even though the Common Agricultural Policy provides a shared framework, how it is applied varies a lot, leaving many farmers unevenly protected.

Why Farmers Aren’t Fully Protected

Over the years, the EU has introduced tools like subsidised insurance, mutual funds and income support schemes. But these tools are not used as widely as expected. In countries like France and Italy, more advanced systems are in place. In others, adoption is still limited.

One key issue is what experts call a “protection gap.” Many losses, especially from extreme events, are not covered by insurance. This leaves farmers vulnerable and puts pressure on governments to step in with emergency funds.

The report also explains why farmers may hesitate to adopt risk tools. If they expect government compensation after a disaster, they may see less need to pay for insurance. Some farmers also rely on savings or diversify their income instead of buying insurance. In addition, direct payments from the EU, while helpful, can reduce the urgency to invest in other risk management options.

Building a More Resilient Future

The report suggests that Europe needs a more balanced and forward-looking approach. Instead of relying mainly on emergency responses, risk management should combine three elements: prevention, protection and recovery.

This includes investing in climate-resilient farming methods, expanding insurance coverage and improving disaster response systems. New financial tools, such as index-based insurance and shared risk pools across countries, could also help spread risks more effectively.

At the same time, better data, stronger coordination between countries and more support for small farmers will be essential. Many smaller farms face the greatest risks but have the least capacity to manage them.

The overall message is simple. Europe’s agricultural system is facing bigger and more complex risks than ever before. To protect farmers and ensure food security, policies must move from fragmented and reactive approaches to more coordinated, proactive solutions.