Odisha's Wildlife: A Grim Battle Against Poaching

In a startling revelation, Odisha's forests have witnessed the poaching of 325 wild animals over the past three years, as state forest minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia reported in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Among the slain animals are tigers, leopards, and elephants, with the minister noting 136 incidents in 2023-24, 79 in 2024-25, and 110 reported cases so far for 2025-26. Other victims include wild boars, sambars, deer, a bear, king cobra, pangolins, and porcupines.

To tackle this wildlife crisis, authorities are implementing measures such as anti-poaching camps, foot patrolling, and employing technology and AI for forest fire alerts. Collaboration among government departments and public awareness campaigns are also pivotal in the fight against poaching.

(With inputs from agencies.)