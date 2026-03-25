Piracy Threat Looms Near Somalia: Iranian Vessel Hijacked

The European Union's naval mission has raised the alarm about a potential piracy incident near Somalia, sharing the information through social media platform X.

The report, issued by the Maritime Security Centre Indian Ocean, details that an Iranian-flagged dhow, ALWASEEMI 786, has been reportedly seized by suspected pirates and may be utilized as a mothership for further attacks.

According to the alert, the last known position of the hijacked vessel was approximately 400 nautical miles east of Mogadishu, prompting warnings for ships to steer clear of the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)