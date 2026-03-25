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Piracy Threat Looms Near Somalia: Iranian Vessel Hijacked

An EU naval mission warns of a potential piracy incident off Somalia. The Maritime Security Centre Indian Ocean reports an Iranian dhow, 'ALWASEEMI 786,' hijacked by pirates, possibly serving as a mothership. Located 400 nautical miles from Mogadishu, vessels are advised to avoid the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 15:13 IST
Piracy Threat Looms Near Somalia: Iranian Vessel Hijacked
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The European Union's naval mission has raised the alarm about a potential piracy incident near Somalia, sharing the information through social media platform X.

The report, issued by the Maritime Security Centre Indian Ocean, details that an Iranian-flagged dhow, ALWASEEMI 786, has been reportedly seized by suspected pirates and may be utilized as a mothership for further attacks.

According to the alert, the last known position of the hijacked vessel was approximately 400 nautical miles east of Mogadishu, prompting warnings for ships to steer clear of the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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