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Frontiers in Science: Cloning, Canines, and Cosmic Ventures

This compilation of scientific news highlights breakthroughs in cloning, dog ancestry, and space exploration. Japanese researchers discover fatal genetic mutations in cloned mice. Meanwhile, the earliest-known dog dates to 15,800 years ago. NASA awards Intuitive Machines a lucrative lunar contract and plans a nuclear-powered Mars spacecraft, expanding the Artemis moon program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 18:25 IST
Frontiers in Science: Cloning, Canines, and Cosmic Ventures
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In a landmark study, Japanese researchers have exposed the dangerous genetic mutations accumulated over generations of cloned mice, with fatal consequences by the 58th generation. This raises significant concerns about the limitations of cloning technology.

Groundbreaking genetic research has pinpointed the earliest-known domesticated dog, dating back 15,800 years ago at a Turkish archaeological site. This discovery predates previous findings by 5,000 years, offering new insights into the human-canine relationship.

NASA has made notable advancements in space exploration, awarding Intuitive Machines a $180.4 million contract to deliver vital payloads to the moon's south pole. As the Artemis program expands, plans include a nuclear-powered spacecraft to Mars, aiming to outpace Chinese lunar missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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