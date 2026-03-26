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Powerful 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Japan's Honshu Coast

A significant earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 occurred off the east coast of Honshu, Japan's largest island. The event was reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) and occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers. No immediate damage or casualties have been reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 20:05 IST
Powerful 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Japan's Honshu Coast
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A powerful earthquake registering a magnitude of 6.2 has struck just off the east coast of Honshu, Japan's largest island. The event has been confirmed by the German Research Centre for Geosciences.

The seismic activity occurred at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometers. An earthquake of this magnitude can cause significant damage, though no immediate reports of casualties or damage have emerged.

The situation is being closely monitored, and authorities are assessing the need for further action or public safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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