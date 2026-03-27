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Delhi's New Borewell Policy: A Step Towards Simplified Water Access

The Delhi government, aiming for better water management, plans to implement a new domestic borewell policy. This initiative, introduced by Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, seeks to facilitate legal borewell usage by reducing bureaucratic hurdles, ensuring easier permissions, and enhancing the city's sewage treatment capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 14:06 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 14:06 IST
Delhi's New Borewell Policy: A Step Towards Simplified Water Access
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The Delhi government has announced plans for a new domestic borewell policy which will simplify the permission process and remove red tape. Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma revealed these changes in the Budget Session of the Delhi Assembly on Friday.

The current scenario, plagued by illegal borewells and cumbersome permission requirements, is set to change. "We will end all this," Verma stated, pledging that domestic users will soon find the approval process much easier, without needing a no-objection certificate from the district magistrate.

Verma also announced plans to increase the city's sewage treatment capacity to 1,500 million gallons per day in the coming years, as part of broader efforts to improve water management and meet Delhi's drinking water needs.

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