New Delhi's Waste Segregation Mandate: A Step Towards Circular Urban Sustainability

The New Delhi Municipal Council is set to enforce a new mandatory regulation from April 1, in accordance with the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2026. This initiative mandates a four-stream segregation of waste at the source, seeking to steer the city towards a cleaner and more sustainable urban environment.

Under the newly announced framework, all waste generators, ranging from individuals and households to large-scale institutions like railways and defense establishments, will be required to categorize waste into four types: wet, dry, sanitary, and special care. This segregation is critical for proper waste management and treatment.

Authorities emphasize that bulk waste producers, such as gated communities, must process their wet waste on-site, adhering to the polluter pays principle. The municipal council also stresses community collaboration through proper waste handling to support this sustainability drive, urging compliance and awareness among residents to avoid penalties.

(With inputs from agencies.)