A Whale of a Struggle: Humpback's Battle on Germany's Baltic Coast

A humpback whale stranded on Germany's Baltic coast is causing concern as it appears unable to return to the Atlantic Ocean. The whale, confined within a 500-metre restricted area, is growing weaker, according to experts.

Till Backhaus, environment minister for Mecklenburg-Pomerania, noted that injuries and illness are hampering its recovery. Previous rescue attempts using boats and excavators have failed, despite capturing national interest and media attention.

Experts say the low salt concentration in the Baltic is unsuitable for the whale's long-term survival. Time is running out as the chances of it making a 500 km journey back to the Atlantic through narrow straits are slim.