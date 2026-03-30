Middle East Conflict's Impact on New Zealand Inflation

New Zealand's Finance Minister Nicola Willis has issued a stark warning that inflation could rise significantly this year if the Middle East conflict continues to disrupt supply chains. The Treasury department's latest forecasts suggest a higher-than-expected peak inflation rate, raising concerns over economic stability.

Willis highlighted that inflation is likely to remain outside the central bank's target band, which was breached last quarter with a 3.1% inflation rate, surpassing the 1% to 3% range. The ongoing rise in energy prices is leading markets to anticipate policy adjustments in the near future.

Despite the gravity of the situation, Willis refrained from divulging specific inflation figures, indicating that Treasury had yet to finalize its central scenario projections.

(With inputs from agencies.)