Devastating Floods Hit Afghanistan: Unprecedented Danger and Destruction

In Afghanistan, heavy rainstorms have unleashed devastating floods, leading to the tragic deaths of 22 people and injuring 32 more, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). Over the weekend, the central and eastern provinces, including Parwan and Maidan Wardak, bore the brunt of these natural calamities.

The NDMA expressed concerns over persistent 'unstable' weather conditions, posing an ongoing risk of further rain and flooding. Since Saturday, a sobering 241 homes have suffered damage across 13 provinces, complicating the struggle to support affected communities.

Afghanistan frequently encounters natural disasters and is considered highly vulnerable to climate change effects. With reduced international aid following the Taliban's resurgence in 2021, the country grapples with diminished resources to respond to such catastrophes. A UN report from November highlighted the severe strain on public services, warning of their overwhelming limits.