Powerful Quake Shakes Vanuatu Islands
A magnitude 7 earthquake struck the Vanuatu Islands, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center confirmed there was no tsunami threat. The tremor occurred at a depth of 130 kilometers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 14:29 IST
A significant earthquake with a magnitude of 7 has jolted the Vanuatu Islands, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences.
Despite the intensity, the U.S. Tsunami Warning Center confirmed that there is no tsunami threat resulting from the quake.
The seismic event was recorded at a depth of 130 kilometers, further minimizing potential surface damage.