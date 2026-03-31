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Bison Frenzy Sparks Chaos in Marayoor

A bison created panic in Marayoor when it strayed from a nearby forest and charged through the town, entering several buildings, including a panchayat office and a hotel. Chaos ensued as residents scrambled for safety. A Rapid Response Team is working to locate the animal, believed to have returned to the forest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Idukki | Updated: 31-03-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 13:30 IST
Bison Frenzy Sparks Chaos in Marayoor
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  • Country:
  • India

Marayoor town experienced a dramatic series of events on Tuesday as a bison ran amok after wandering out of a nearby forest.

The wild animal caused significant commotion, entering several buildings such as the local panchayat office and a hotel, leading to widespread panic among residents.

Two individuals reported injuries from falling while fleeing the scene. The authorities have deployed a Rapid Response Team, believing the bison has potentially returned to the forest.

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