Tragedy Strikes in Odisha: Two Dead in Septic Tank Incident

In a tragic incident in Odisha's Sambalpur district, two individuals were confirmed dead and two others fell ill after being exposed to hazardous conditions inside a septic tank. The incident took place in Kesaibahal village, highlighting the dangers of limited oxygen environments.

The deceased, identified as Susil Naik and Bhikari Charan Behera, were among four workers who entered the newly constructed tank to dismantle its centering structure. During this process, they were overcome by asphyxiation, leading to unconsciousness and, subsequently, death for two of them.

The fire service personnel responded swiftly, rescuing all four and transporting them to Kuchinda sub-divisional hospital. While Naik and Behera could not be saved, sources report that the conditions of Hemant Behera and Anand Majhi, who also fell ill, have stabilized.

(With inputs from agencies.)