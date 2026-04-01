Tragedy Strikes: Family Home Collapses in Dhanbad
A house in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, collapsed due to land subsidence, trapping a family inside. Rescue operations are underway. Police suspect rainfall as the cause, while a local MLA claims illegal mining is rampant and may have contributed. Conflicting reports suggest multiple homes may have been affected.
- Country:
- India
A major incident unfolded in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district when a house caved in following a land subsidence on Tuesday evening. Three family members were present at the time of the collapse, according to the police.
The incident occurred in Tandabadi Basti, within the jurisdiction of Sonardih police station. Dhanbad's Senior Superintendent of Police, Prabhat Kumar, confirmed that rescue operations are ongoing. He suggested recent rainfall as a possible cause, discounting illegal mining activity in the immediate area.
Despite this, local MLA Shatrughan Mahto claims that at least four houses were affected, attributing the issue to rampant illegal mining in the area, pointing to a potential public safety concern.
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